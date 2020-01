Enthüllung über "Baywatch"-Sohn

FILE - In this Jan. 9, 2014, file photo, U.S actor Leonardo DiCaprio arrives for the London premiere of "The Wolf Of Wall Street." A federal judge says DiCaprio can be questioned for litigation stemming from a lawsuit brought by Andrew Greene against Paramount Pictures Corp. and others in 2014 for the film. Greene contends that the portrayal of a character who engaged in illegal and morally questionable acts in the 2013 film defames him. He is seeking over $50 million. (Photo by Joel Ryan/Invision/AP, File)

© Bild: Joel Ryan/Invision/AP