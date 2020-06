Iraschko-Stolz kämpft um erste Weltcup-Kugel

Sara Takanashi of Japan waves at spectators after winning her second straight ski jumping World Cup event Sunday, Jan. 11, 2015 in Sapporo, northern Japan. The 18-year-old Takanashi had jumps of 87 and 97 meters at the Miyanomori hill for a total of 236.3 points. (AP Photo/Kyodo News, Daisuke Suzuki) JAPAN OUT, MANDATORY CREDIT

© Bild: Deleted - 1514700