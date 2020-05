Schlierenzauer ist Tourneesieger

Austria's World Cup overall leader Gregor Schlierenzauer (R) is congratulated by Norway's second placed Anders Jacobsen after winning the fourth and final jumping and the overall standing of the 61st four-hills ski jumping tournament in Bischofshofen, January 6, 2013. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach (AUSTRIA - Tags: SPORT SKIING)

© Bild: Reuters/KAI PFAFFENBACH