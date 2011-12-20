Schild schlägt violette Armada
Sie siegt und siegt und siegt: In Flachau feiert Marlies Schild ihren 30. Sieg in einem Weltcup-Slalom.
dapdAustrias Marlies Schild celebrates her first place after completing an alpine ski, womens World Cup slalom, in Flachau, Austria, Tuesday, Dec. 20, 2011. (Foto:Armando Trovati/AP/dapd)
EPAepa03039721 Marlies Schild of Austria celebrates after winning the womens Slalom race of the Alpine Skiing World Cup in Flachau, Austria, 20 December 2011. EPA/BARBARA GINDL
dapdMarlies Schild, of Austria, competes during the first run of an alpine ski, womens World Cup slalom, in Flachau,Austria, Tuesday, Dec. 20, 2011. (Foto:Armando Trovati/AP/dapd)
EPAepa03039767 Marlies Schild of Austria celebrates after winning the womens Slalom race of the Alpine Skiing World Cup in Flachau, Austria, 20 December 2011. EPA/EXPA - JOHANN GRODER
dapdAustrias Marlies Schild speeds down the slopes to win her first place of an alpine ski, womens World Cup slalom, in Flachau, Austria, Tuesday, Dec. 20, 2011. (Foto:Armando Trovati/AP/dapd)
EPAepa03039727 Marlies Schild of Austria celebrates after winning the womens Slalom race of the Alpine Skiing World Cup in Flachau, Austria, 20 December 2011. EPA/BARBARA GINDL
dapdMaria Hoefl-Riesch,of Germany, slaloms past a pole on her way to clock the third fastest time during the first run of an alpine ski, womens World Cup slalom, in Flachau,Austria, Tuesday, Dec. 20, 2011. (Foto:Giovanni Auletta/AP/dapd)
EPAepa03039641 Tina Maze of Slovenia during the first run of the womens Alpine skiing World Cup Salom in Flachau, Austria, 20 December 2011. EPA/JOHANN GRODER
APA/BARBARA GINDL/BARBARA GINDLMichaela Kirchgasser (AUT) am Dienstag, 20. Dezember 2011, in Aktion im 1. Durchgang des Slaloms der Damen in Flachau.
EPAepa03039626 Kathrin Zettel of Austia during the first run of the womens Alpine skiing World Cup Salom in Flachau, Austria, 20 December 2011. EPA/BARBARA GINDL
dapdLindsey Vonn,of the United States, smiles after taking eighth place in an alpine ski, womens World Cup slalom, in Flachau, Austria,Tuesday , Dec. 20, 2011. (Foto:Armando Trovati/AP/dapd)