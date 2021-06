27 Hoffnungen auf Edelmetall

Nicole Hosp of Austria reacts in the finish area after taking second place in the women's Alpine skiing World Cup Super Combined race at the Corviglia in the Swiss mountain resort of St. Moritz December 7, 2012. Tina Maze of Slovenia won the competition ahead of Hosp and third Kathrin Zettel of Austria. REUTERS/Michael Buholzer (SWITZERLAND - Tags: SPORT SKIING)

© Bild: Reuters/MICHAEL BUHOLZER