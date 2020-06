Die Tour de France der Superlative

epa02309861 A file photo dated 23 July 1989 shows French cyclist Laurent Fignon racing through the Champs Elysees, in Paris, at the end of the 1989 Tour de France. Two-time Tour de France winner Fignon has died at age 50 after a long bout with cancer, France 2 television announced on 31 August 2010. He had been diagnosed with intestinal cancer in the spring of 2009, but he continued to serve as a Tour de France on-air consultant for France 2 television even as he underwent chemotherapy. Fignon covered the 2010 Tour as well, but his fatigue was evident and the disease had reduced his voice to a raw growl. Laurent Fignon became the youngest post-war winner of the Tour when he triumphed in 1983, in his first appearance in the race. He repeated the win the following year, and was hailed as the new French superstar of racing. In 1989 Fignon suffered the most crushing defeat of his life, losing the Tour to American Greg Lemond by a scant 8 seconds, the smallest margin of victory in the history of the race. EPA/BOUTROUX FRANCE OUT --- HANDOUT --- EDITORIAL USE ONLY EDITORIAL USE ONLY

