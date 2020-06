Vorarlberger Angriff auf den Stundenweltrekord

Britain's Chris Boardman on his way to breaking the World One Hour record to become the first person to break the 56-kilometer barrier when he cycled 56.375 km (35.03 miles) at the Velodrome in Manchester, England, Friday Sept. 6, 1996. Boardman, 28, used the outstretched arms superman style invented by fellow Briton and former hour record holder Graeme Obree to break the previous recod of 55.291 km (34.357 miles) set by Switzerland's Tony Rominger in Bordeaux in 1994. (AP Photo/Peter Wilcock)--UNITED KINGDOM OUT--

