Ein Jahr Haft auf Bewährung für Fuentes

Spanish doctor Eufemiano Fuentes (C) is surrounded by media as he enters a courthouse on the first day of the high-profile Operacion Puerto doping trial in Madrid, January 28, 2013. The trial of Fuentes and others accused for their involvement in a doping ring in professional cycling began on Monday, nearly seven years after Spanish police seized anabolic steroids, transfusion equipment and blood bags as part of a probe which was code-named Operacion Puerto. REUTERS/Sergio Perez (SPAIN - Tags: CRIME LAW SPORT CYCLING)

