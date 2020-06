Aamodt: "Ich war wirklich ein Sportidiot"

Austria's skier Niki Hosp (L) and Norway's Kjetil-Andre Aamodt pose for photographers at a hospital in Innsbruck October 26, 2003. Hosp crashed during the women's World Cup Giant Slalom in Soelden October 25 but was not hurt seriously. Aamodt broke his leg during a practice for the men's World Cup Giant Slalom last wednesday. REUTERS/Andreas Fischer REUTERS

© Bild: /Stringer/Austria