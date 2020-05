Valentino Rossi triumphiert in Misano

epa04400289 Italian MotoGP driver Valentino Rossi (R) of Movistar Yamaha MotoGP in action with Spanish teammate Jorge Lorenzo and Spanish MotoGp rider Marc Marquez of Repsol Honda Team during Grand Prix of San Marino and Riviera of Rimini at Misano circuit, in Misano Adriatico, Italy, 14 September 2014. Spanish MotoGP driver Jorge Lorenzo of Movistar Yamaha MotoGP team took the second place ahead his compatriot MotoGP driver Dani Pedrosa of Repsol Honda Team. EPA/PASQUALE BOVE

