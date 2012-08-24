Rapid-Match von Gewalt überschattet

Bereits vor Anpfiff der Partie in Saloniki kam es zu Ausschreitungen, die sich im Stadion fortsetzten.
EPAepa03368376 Fans of Rapid Wien repelled by riot police after clashes with fans of PAOK during the UEFA Europa League playoffs first leg soccer match between PAOK FC and Rapid Wien FC at Toumba stadium in Thessaloniki, Greece, 23 August 2012. EPA/PIXE
APA/HERBERT NEUBAUERAPA9180296 - 23082012 - SALONIKI - GRIECHENLAND: Fußball Europa-League-Play-off-iel zwischen PAOK Saloniki und SK Rapid Wied Wien am Donnerstag, 23. August 2012, in Saloniki. Ein Feuerwerkskörandet vor vor Seginn im Sektor der Rapid
APA/HERBERT NEUBAUERAPA9180224 - 23082012 - SALONIKI - GRIECHENLAND: Fußball Europa-League-Play-off-iel zwischen PAOK Saloniki und SK Rapid Wied Wien am Donnerstag, 23. August 2012, in Saloniki. Im Bild: Paok-Fans stürmen vor Spielbeginn das Spielfeld.
APA/HERBERT NEUBAUERAPA9180306 - 23082012 - SALONIKI - GRIECHENLAND: Fußball Europa-League-Play-off-Hinspiel zwischen PAOK Saloniki und SK Rapid Wien am Donnerstag, 23. August 2012, in Saloniki. Im Bild: Griechische Polizisten im Sektor der Rapd-Fans. AP
APA/HERBERT NEUBAUERAPA9180204 - 23082012 - SALONIKI - GRIECHENLAND: Fußball Europa-League-Play-off-iel zwischen PAOK Saloniki und SK Rapid Wied Wien am Donnerstag, 23. August 2012, in Saloniki. Im Bild: Rapid-Fans vor Spielbeginn. APA-FOTO: HERBERT NEUB
EPAepa03368375 Fans of Rapid Wien repelled by riot police after clashes with fans of PAOK during the UEFA Europa League playoffs first leg soccer match between PAOK FC and Rapid Wien FC at Toumba stadium in Thessaloniki, Greece, 23 August 2012. EPA/PIXE
EPAepa03368379 Fans of Rapid Wien repelled by riot police after clashes with fans of PAOK during the UEFA Europa League playoffs first leg soccer match between PAOK FC and Rapid Wien FC at Toumba stadium in Thessaloniki, Greece, 23 August 2012. EPA/PIXE
