Ibrahimovic fällt gegen Barcelona aus

epa02992469 (FILE) Photo dated 29 September 2009 shows FC Barcelona's Argentinian forward Lionel Messi (R) celebrating with teammate Swedish striker Zlatan Ibrahimovic after scoring against Dynamo Kiev during the UEFA Champions League soccer match between Barcelona and Dynamo Kiev at Camp Nou stadium, in Barcelona, northeastern Spain. Argentine star Lionel Messi had ''no problems" with former Barcelona teammate Zlatan Ibrahimovic when the two played at the Spanish powerhouse, Messi said in an interview published on 04 November 2011. According to excerpts from Ibrahimovic¸Äòs upcoming autobiography published in Stockholm tabloids on 03 November, the Swedish striker was frustrated at Barcelona and with coach Josep "Pep" Guardiola when Messi was given a more central role. EPA/ANDREU DALMAU *** Local Caption *** 00000401879987

