Mats Hummels lockt kein Geld der Welt

epa04431455 Dortmund's head coach Juergen Klopp before the German Bundesliga soccer match between Borussia Dortmund and Hamburger SV at the Signal Iduna Park in Dortmund, Germany, 04 October 2014. EPA/MARIUS BECKER (ATTENTION: Due to the accreditation guidelines, the DFL only permits the publication and utilisation of up to 15 pictures per match on the internet and in online media during the match.)

© Bild: APA/EPA/MARIUSÂ BECKER