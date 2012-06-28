Ergebnis von Donnerstag
Deutschland - Italien 1:2 (0:2)
Warschau, Nationalstadion, 55.540, SR Stephane Lannoy (FRA).
Tore
0:1 (20.) Balotelli
0:2 (37.) Balotelli
1:2 (92.) Özil (Elfmeter)
Deutschland: Neuer - Boateng (71. Müller), Hummels, Badstuber, Lahm - Khedira, Schweinsteiger - Kroos, Özil, Podolski (46. Reus) - Gomez (46. Klose)
Italien: Buffon - Balzaretti, Barzagli, Bonucci, Chiellini - Marchisio, Pirlo, Montolivo (64. Motta), De Rossi - Balotelli (70. Di Natale), Cassano (58. Diamanti)
Gelbe Karten: Hummels bzw. Balotelli, Bonucci, De Rossi, Motta
Die Besten: Khedira, Reus bzw. Balotelli, Buffon, Bonucci
