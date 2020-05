Guardiola in der ungeliebten Hauptrolle

epa03544273 A Spanish journalist carries a cut-out of future Bayern coach Pep Guardiola before the Bundesliga soccer match between FC Bayern Munich and SpVgg Greuther Fuerth at Allianz Arena in Munich, Germany, 19 January 2013. (ATTENTION: EMBARGO CONDITIONS! The DFL permits the further utilisation of up to 15 pictures only (no sequntial pictures or video-similar series of pictures allowed) via the internet and online media during the match (including halftime), taken from inside the stadium and/or prior to the start of the match. The DFL permits the unrestricted transmission of digitised recordings during the match exclusively for internal editorial processing only (e.g. via picture databases) EPA/ANDREAS GEBERT

© Bild: APA/ANDREAS GEBERT