Bremer Frust gegen minimalistische Meister

Der SV Werder musste sich zum Bundesliga-Auftakt in Dortmund mit 1:2 geschlagen geben.
REUTERSWerder Bremens Marko Arnautovic reacts after their German first division Bundesliga soccer match against Borussia Dortmund in Dortmund August 24, 2012. REUTERS/Ina Fassbender (GERMANY - Tags: SPORT SOCCER) DFL RULES TO LIMIT THE ONLINE USAGE DURI
EPAepa03369199 Bremens Sebastian Proedl and Dortmunds Robert Lewandowski challenge for the ball during the opening match of the 50th German Bundesliga season between Borussia Dortmund and Werder Bremen at the Signal-Iduna-Park stadium in Dortmund, Germany
dapdBremens Clemens Fritz, left, cannot stop Dortmunds Marco Reus during the German first division Bundesliga soccer match between Borussia Dortmund and Werder Bremen in Dortmund, Germany, Friday, Aug. 24, 2012. (Foto:Martin Meissner/AP/dapd) NO MOBILE US
EPAepa03369176 Borussia Dortmunds Marco Reussore opens the scoring for his team during the opening match of the 50th German Bundesliga season between Borussia Dortmund and Werder Bremen at the Signal-Iduna-Park stadium in Dortmund, Germany, 24 August 20
REUTERSBorussia Dortmunds Marco Reus celebrates a goal against Werder Bremen during the German first division Bundesliga soccer match in Dortmund August 24, 2012. REUTERS/Ina Fassbender (GERMANY - Tags: SPORT SOCCER) DFL RULES TO LIMIT THE ONLINE USAGE DU
REUTERSWerder Bremens coach Thomas Schaaf reacts during the German first division Bundesliga soccer match against Borussia Dortmund in Dortmund August 24, 2012. REUTERS/Ina Fassbender (GERMANY - Tags: SPORT SOCCER) DFL RULES TO LIMIT THE ONLINE USAGE DURI
REUTERSWerder Bremens Aaron Hunt and Marko Arnautovic (R) celebrate a goal against Borussia Dortmund during their German first division Bundesliga soccer match in Dortmund August 24, 2012. REUTERS/Ina Fassbender (GERMANY - Tags: SPORT SOCCER) DFL RULES TO
EPAepa03369211 Bremens Theodor Gebre Selassie (C) celoebrates scoring against Dortmund during the opening match of the 50th German Bundesliga season between Borussia Dortmund and Werder Bremen at the Signal-Iduna-Park stadium in Dortmund, Germany, 24 Augu
dapdDortmunds Robert Lewandowski of Poland, left, and Bremens Clemens Fritz challenge for the ball during the German first division Bundesliga soccer match between Borussia Dortmund and Werder Bremen in Dortmund, Germany, Friday, Aug. 24, 2012. (Foto:Mart
REUTERSBorussia Dortmunds Marco Reus (C) and Mario Goetze (3rd R) celebrate with and team mates a goal against Werder Bremen during their German first division Bundesliga soccer match in Dortmund August 24, 2012. REUTERS/Ina Fassbender (GERMANY - Tags: S
REUTERSBorussia Dortmunds coach Juergen Klopp celebrates his teams victory against Werder Bremen during their German first division Bundesliga soccer match in Dortmund August 24, 2012. Dortmund won the match 2-1. REUTERS/Ina Fassbender (GERMANY - Tags: SP
REUTERSBorussia Dortmunds Marco Reus and Mario Goetze (L) celebrate a goal against Werder Bremen during their German first division Bundesliga soccer match in Dortmund August 24, 2012. Dortmund won the match 2-1. REUTERS/Ina Fassbender (GERMANY - Tags: SP