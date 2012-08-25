kurier.at Plus CoronavirusImmoJobs
Anmelden

info

© REUTERS

Sport Fußball
08/25/2012

Bremer Frust gegen minimalistische Meister

Der SV Werder musste sich zum Bundesliga-Auftakt in Dortmund mit 1:2 geschlagen geben.

von Marcel Ludwig

© Bild: REUTERS

REUTERSWerder Bremens Marko Arnautovic reacts after their German first division Bundesliga soccer match against Borussia Dortmund in Dortmund August 24, 2012. REUTERS/Ina Fassbender (GERMANY - Tags: SPORT SOCCER) DFL RULES TO LIMIT THE ONLINE USAGE DURI

© Bild: EPA

EPAepa03369199 Bremens Sebastian Proedl and Dortmunds Robert Lewandowski challenge for the ball during the opening match of the 50th German Bundesliga season between Borussia Dortmund and Werder Bremen at the Signal-Iduna-Park stadium in Dortmund, Germany

© Bild: dapd

dapdBremens Clemens Fritz, left, cannot stop Dortmunds Marco Reus during the German first division Bundesliga soccer match between Borussia Dortmund and Werder Bremen in Dortmund, Germany, Friday, Aug. 24, 2012. (Foto:Martin Meissner/AP/dapd) NO MOBILE US

© Bild: EPA

EPAepa03369176 Borussia Dortmunds Marco Reussore opens the scoring for his team during the opening match of the 50th German Bundesliga season between Borussia Dortmund and Werder Bremen at the Signal-Iduna-Park stadium in Dortmund, Germany, 24 August 20

© Bild: REUTERS

REUTERSBorussia Dortmunds Marco Reus celebrates a goal against Werder Bremen during the German first division Bundesliga soccer match in Dortmund August 24, 2012. REUTERS/Ina Fassbender (GERMANY - Tags: SPORT SOCCER) DFL RULES TO LIMIT THE ONLINE USAGE DU

© Bild: REUTERS

REUTERSWerder Bremens coach Thomas Schaaf reacts during the German first division Bundesliga soccer match against Borussia Dortmund in Dortmund August 24, 2012. REUTERS/Ina Fassbender (GERMANY - Tags: SPORT SOCCER) DFL RULES TO LIMIT THE ONLINE USAGE DURI

© Bild: REUTERS

REUTERSWerder Bremens Aaron Hunt and Marko Arnautovic (R) celebrate a goal against Borussia Dortmund during their German first division Bundesliga soccer match in Dortmund August 24, 2012. REUTERS/Ina Fassbender (GERMANY - Tags: SPORT SOCCER) DFL RULES TO

© Bild: EPA

EPAepa03369211 Bremens Theodor Gebre Selassie (C) celoebrates scoring against Dortmund during the opening match of the 50th German Bundesliga season between Borussia Dortmund and Werder Bremen at the Signal-Iduna-Park stadium in Dortmund, Germany, 24 Augu

© Bild: dapd

dapdDortmunds Robert Lewandowski of Poland, left, and Bremens Clemens Fritz challenge for the ball during the German first division Bundesliga soccer match between Borussia Dortmund and Werder Bremen in Dortmund, Germany, Friday, Aug. 24, 2012. (Foto:Mart

© Bild: REUTERS

REUTERSBorussia Dortmunds Marco Reus (C) and Mario Goetze (3rd R) celebrate with and team mates a goal against Werder Bremen during their German first division Bundesliga soccer match in Dortmund August 24, 2012. REUTERS/Ina Fassbender (GERMANY - Tags: S

© Bild: REUTERS

REUTERSBorussia Dortmunds coach Juergen Klopp celebrates his teams victory against Werder Bremen during their German first division Bundesliga soccer match in Dortmund August 24, 2012. Dortmund won the match 2-1. REUTERS/Ina Fassbender (GERMANY - Tags: SP

© Bild: REUTERS

REUTERSBorussia Dortmunds Marco Reus and Mario Goetze (L) celebrate a goal against Werder Bremen during their German first division Bundesliga soccer match in Dortmund August 24, 2012. Dortmund won the match 2-1. REUTERS/Ina Fassbender (GERMANY - Tags: SP

| Stand: 08/25/2012, 11:41