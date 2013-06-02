kurier.at Plus CoronavirusImmoJobs
Anmelden

info

Munich's Franck Ribery (R) and David Alaba (L) celebrate after winning the German DFB Cup final soccer match between FC Bayern Munich and VfB Stuttgart at the Olympic Stadium in Berlin, Germany, 01 June 2013. Photo: Kay Nietfeld/dpa (ATTENTION: The DFB prohibits the utilisation and publication of sequential pictures on the internet and other online media during the match (including half-time). ATTENTION: BLOCKING PERIOD! The DFB permits the further utilisation and publication of the pictures for mobile services (especially MMS) and for DVB-H and DMB only after the end of the match.) +++(c) dpa - Bildfunk+++

© dpa/Kay Nietfeld

Triple-Sieger
06/02/2013

Alaba und die Bayern ließen sich feiern

David Alaba feierte Sonntag auf dem Marienplatz in München. Montag kommt er nach Wien.

von Andreas Heidenreich

© Bild: dpa/Kay Nietfeld

DFB-Pokal FC Bayern München - VfB Stuttgart

© Bild: Reuters/MICHAEL DALDER

Bayern Munich's players hold up German soccer cup

© Bild: Reuters/MICHAELA REHLE

Bayern Munich's players make their way in a parade

© Bild: Reuters/MICHAEL DALDER

Bayern Munich's players hold up German soccer cup

© Bild: Reuters/MICHAELA REHLE

Bayern Munich's players wave to fans from a truck

© Bild: Deleted - 672867

Jupp Heynckes

© Bild: Reuters/WOLFGANG RATTAY

Bayern Munich's coach Jupp Heynckes holds up the C

© Bild: Deleted - 672885

Bayern Munich's team celebrate with the three trop…

© Bild: Reuters/WOLFGANG RATTAY

Supporters of Bayern Munich cheer under rain as th

© Bild: Reuters/MICHAELA REHLE

Bayern Munich's Neuer, Ribery and Schweinsteiger h

© Bild: Deleted - 672912

Jupp Heynckes

© Bild: Reuters/MICHAELA REHLE

Bayern Munich's Neuer, Ribery and Schweinsteiger h

© Bild: Reuters/WOLFGANG RATTAY

A Bayern Munich supporter wears glasses with the l

| Stand: 06/02/2013, 18:38