Diese Österreicher sind heute im Einsatz

Athleten und Beginnzeiten im Überblick.
REUTERSAustrias synchronised swimming duet Nadine Brandl (R) and Livia Lang perform during a training session in Maria Enzersdorf May 12, 2012. Brandl, 22, and Lang, 18, practice seven hours a day six days a week and will participate at the 2012 Olympic
REUTERSAustrian trap shooter Andreas Scherhaufer holds his shotgun during a training session at the shooting range in Leobersdorf outside Vienna April 18, 2012. Scherhaufer will participate at the 2012 London Olympics. REUTERS/Leonhard Foeger (AUSTRIA -
APA/RUBRAAPA8532346-2 - 06072012 - WIEN - ÖSTERREICH: ZU APA-TEXT SI - Andrea Mayr (Marathon) wurde vom Österreichischen Olympischen Komitee (ÖOC) für die XXX. Sommerspiele in London (27. Juli bis 12. August 2012) nominiert (ARCHIVBILD). APA-FOTO: RUB
APA/HANS KLAUS TECHTAPA7456962 - 04042012 - PALMA DE MALLORCA - SPANIEN: Die österreichischen Seglerinnen Lara Vadlau (l.) und Eva Maria Schimak (Bootsklasse 470er) am Mittwoch, 04. April 2012, nach dem dritten Regatta-Tag der "43. Princesa Sofia Mapfre
EPAepa03327191 Nico Delle Karth and Nikolaus Resch of Austria compete in the Mens 49er class race for the 2012 Olympic Games Sailing competition in Weymouth, Britain, 30 July 2012. Weymouth is hosting the sailing competition for the 2012 Olympic Games fro
REUTERSAustrian former World table tennis Champion Werner Schlager (L) and compatriot Chen Weixing take a rest during a training session in Schwechat outside Vienna May 2, 2012. Schlager and Chen will participate at the 2012 Olympic Games. Picture taken M
REUTERSAustrias Doris (R) and Stefanie Schwaiger celebrate a point against Russias Anna Vozakova and Anastasia Vasina during their womens round of 16 beach volleyball match at Horse Guards Parade during the London 2012 Olympic Games August 3, 2012. REUTER