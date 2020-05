Tour de Suisse erweist dem Rettenbachferner die Ehre

Cyclists and team cars drive on a curvy road leading to the Rettenbachferner glacier near Soelden, Austria, during the fifth stage of the Germany Cycling 'Deutschland Tour' from Sonthofen to the Rettenbachferner glacier near Soelden in Austria on Tuesday, Aug. 14, 2007. Spain's David Garcia Lopez of the team Caisse d'Epargne won the stage. (AP Photo/Christof Stache)

© Bild: Deleted - 1823560