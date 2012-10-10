kurier.at Plus CoronavirusImmoJobs
10/10/2012

Das war die Olympia-Schlussfeier

Bei der letzten Olympia-Party stellten die Briten eindrücklich unter Beweis, dass sie die Pop-Nation Nummer eins sind.

von Jonas Müller

REUTERSFlag bearers carry flags of countries represented into the closing ceremony of the London 2012 Olympic Games at the Olympic Stadium August 12, 2012. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett (BRITAIN - Tags: SPORT OLYMPICS)

APA/EXPA/ Johann GroderAPA9070506 - 12082012 - LONDON - GROSSBRITANNIEN: OLYMPIA 2012 IN LONDON: Abschlussfeier der Olympischen Spiele 2012 im Olympia Stadion in London am Sonntag, 12. August 2012. Im Bild: Fahnenträgerin Beate Schrott (AUT). APA-FOTO: E

REUTERSThe pre-show is performed at the closing ceremony of the London 2012 Olympic Games at the Olympic Stadium August 12, 2012. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch (BRITAIN - Tags: OLYMPICS SPORT)

REUTERSThe Olympic Flame burns in the Olympic Stadium at the start of the closing ceremony of the London 2012 Olympic Games August 12, 2012. REUTERS/Pawel Kopczynski (BRITAIN - Tags: SPORT OLYMPICS)

REUTERSGuests stand and wave Britains flag during the closing ceremony of the London 2012 Olympic Games at the Olympic Stadium August 12, 2012. REUTERS/Gary Hershorn (BRITAIN - Tags: SPORT OLYMPICS)

REUTERSThe Olympic flame shown before the start of the closing ceremony of the London 2012 Olympic Games at the Olympic Stadium August 12, 2012. REUTERS/Pascal Lauener (BRITAIN - Tags: SPORT OLYMPICS)

REUTERSAn artist performs during the pre-show at the closing ceremony of the London 2012 Olympic Games at the Olympic Stadium August 12, 2012. REUTERS/David Gray (BRITAIN - Tags: SPORT OLYMPICS)

REUTERSPerformers wave Union Jack flags during the closing ceremony of the London 2012 Olympic Games at the Olympic Stadium August 12, 2012. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch (BRITAIN - Tags: SPORT OLYMPICS)

REUTERSBritish singer Emili Sande (R) performs during the closing ceremony of the London 2012 Olympic Games at the Olympic Stadium August 12, 2012. REUTERS/David Gray (BRITAIN - Tags: OLYMPICS SPORT)

dapdMadness performs "Our House" durthe ClosClosing Ceremony in the Olympic Stadium at the 2012 Summer Olympics, Sunday, Aug. 12, 2012, in London. (Foto:Hassan Ammar/AP/dapd)

EPAepa03360337 The Pet Shop Boys perform during the Closing Ceremony of the London 2012 Olympic Games, London, Britain, 12 August 2012. EPA/DIEGO AZUBEL EPA/DIEGO AZUBEL

dapdRay Davies sings "Waterloo Sunset", during the Closing Ceremat t012 Summer Olympics,ics, Sunday, Aug. 12, 20, 2012, in London. (Foto:Charlie Riedel/AP/dapd)

REUTERSA replica of "Bin" dur durine closing ceremony of the London 2012 Olympiympic Games at the Olympic Stadium August 12, 2012. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach (BRITAIN - Tags: SPORT OLYMPICS)

REUTERSPercussion group "Stomp" performing ing the closing ceremony of the London 2012 Olympic Games at the Olympic Stadium August 12, 2012. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach (BRITAIN - Tags: OLYMPICS SPORT)

REUTERSAthletes carry national flags during the closing ceremony of the London 2012 Olympic Games at the Olympic Stadium August 12, 2012. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch (BRITAIN - Tags: SPORT OLYMPICS)

dapdAthletes march into stadium during the Closing Ceremony at the 2012 Summer Olympics, Sunday, Aug. 12, 2012, in London. (Foto:Sergei Grits/AP/dapd)

dapdEthiopian athletes attend the Closing Ceremony at the 2012 Summer Olympics, Sunday, Aug. 12, 2012, in London. (Foto:Dmitry Lovetsky/AP/dapd)

dapdConfetti surrounds athletes waving their national flags during the Closing Ceremony at the 2012 Summer Olympics, Sunday, Aug. 12, 2012, in London. (Foto:Matt Slocum/AP/dapd)

EPAepa03360396 Princess Anne (far left), IOC President Jacques Rogge (2nd L), Prince Henry of Wales and Prince Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge (far right), during the Closing Ceremony of the London 2012 Olympic Games, London, Britain, 12 August 2012. EPA

REUTERSMexicos Erick Osornio Nunez, Taekwondo athlete, marches in at the closing ceremony of the London 2012 Olympic Games at the Olympic stadium August 12, 2012. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach (BRITAIN - Tags: SPORT OLYMPICS)

dapdMens marathon gold medalist Ugandas Stephen Kiprotich, center, is flanked by silver medalist Abel Kirui, of Kenya, left, and bronze medalist Wilson Kipsang Kiprotich, at the 2012 Summer Olympics, Sunday, Aug. 12, 2012, in London. (Foto:Charlie Riedel/

REUTERSSinger George Michael performs during the inoscer ceremony of the London 2012 Olympic Game thempicmpic Sta Stadium August 12, 2012. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch (BRITAIN - Tags: OLYMPICS SPORT ENTERTAINMENT)

dapdGeorge Michael performs during the Closing Ceremony at the 2012 Summer Olympics, Sunday, Aug. 12, 2012, in London. (Foto:Charlie Riedel/AP/dapd)

dapdBritish singer Annie Lennox performs "Little Bird" during the Closing Ceremony at the 2012 Summer Olympics, Sunday, Aug. 12, 2012, in London. (Foto:Sergei Grits/AP/dapd)

dapdBritish model Kate Moss poses on stage during the Closing Ceremony at the 2012 Summer Olympics, Sunday, Aug. 12, 2012, in London. (Foto:Matt Dunham/AP/dapd)

REUTERSDJ Fatboy Slim performs during the closing ceremony of the London 2012 Olympic Games at the Olympic Stadium August 12, 2012. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch (BRITAIN - Tags: OLYMPICS SPORT ENTERTAINMENT)

dapdThe Spice Girls perform during the Closing Ceremony at the 2012 Summer Olympics, Sunday, Aug. 12, 2012, in London. (Foto:Hassan Ammar/AP/dapd)

dapdVictoria Beckham (Posh Spice) performs with the Spice Girls during the Closing Ceremony at the 2012 Summer Olympics, Sunday, Aug. 12, 2012, in London. (Foto:Sergei Grits/AP/dapd)

REUTERSPerformers take part in the closing ceremony of the London 2012 Olympic Games at the Olympic Stadium August 12, 2012. REUTERS/David Gray (BRITAIN - Tags: SPORT OLYMPICS)

dapdBritish comedian Eric Idle performs during the Closing Ceremony at the 2012 Summer Olympics, Sunday, Aug. 12, 2012, in London. (Foto:Kristy Wigglesworth/AP/dapd)

dapdBrian May, guitarist of the British rock band Queen, performs during the Closing Ceremony at the 2012 Summer Olympics, Sunday, Aug. 12, 2012, in London. (Foto:Matt Slocum/AP/dapd)

REUTERSThe Olympic flag is taken down during the closing ceremony of the London 2012 Olympic Games at the Olympic Stadium, August 12, 2012. REUTERS/Gary Hershorn (BRITAIN - Tags: SPORT OLYMPICS ENTERTAINMENT)

dapdRio de Janeiro mayor Eduardo Paes waves the olympic flag next to Jacques Rogge, center, and London Mayor Boris Johnson, during the Closing Ceremony at the 2012 Summer Olympics, Sunday, Aug. 12, 2012, in London.. (Foto:Martin Meissner/AP/dapd)

REUTERSFireworks explode over the Olympic Stadium during the closing ceremony of the London 2012 Olympic Games August 12, 2012. REUTERS/Tim Wimborne (BRITAIN - Tags: SPORT OLYMPICS)

dapdPresident of the International Olympic Committee Jacques Rogge, left, hands the Olympic flag to Rio de Janeiros mayor Eduardo Paes during the Closing Ceremony at the 2012 Summer Olympics, Sunday, Aug. 12, 2012, in London. (Foto:Matt Dunham/AP/dapd)

REUTERSTake That performs as fireworks explode over the Olympic Stadium during the closing ceremony of the London 2012 Olympic Games August 12, 2012. REUTERS/Sergio Moraes (BRITAIN - Tags: OLYMPICS SPORT ENTERTAINMENT TPX IMAGES OF THE DAY)

dapdFireworks explode as the Olympic Flame is extinguished during the Closing Ceremony at the 2012 Summer Olympics, Sunday, Aug. 12, 2012, in London.(Foto:Dmitry Lovetsky/AP/dapd)

dapdBritish band The Spice Girls perform during the Closing Ceremony at the 2012 Summer Olympics, Sunday, Aug. 12, 2012, in London. (Foto:Matt Dunham/AP/dapd)

