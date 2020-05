Mister Money auf Rekordjagd

Liza Hernandez, girlfriend of WBC/WBA welterweight champion Floyd Mayweather Jr. of the U.S., watches him as he works out during a media day at the Mayweather Boxing Club in Las Vegas, Nevada September 2, 2014. Mayweather will face Marcos Maidana of Argentina in a rematch at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas on Sept. 13, 2014. REUTERS/Las Vegas Sun/Steve Marcus (UNITED STATES - Tags: SPORT BOXING ENTERTAINMENT)

