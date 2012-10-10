Abraham verprügelt den Boxweltmeister

Arthur Abraham gewinnt in Berlin einen tollen Kampf nach Punkten und ist noch einmal ganz oben angelangt.
EPAepa03370050 Contender Arthur Abraham lands a blow on Germanys WBO Super Middleweight World Champion Robert Stieglitz (L) during their title bout in Berlin, Germany, 25 August 2012. EPA/Robert Schlesinger
EPAepa03370063 The German boxer Robert Stieglitz looks on after his match against German-Armenians and challenger Arthur Abraham at the O2 World arena, in Berlin, Germany, 25 August 2012. Stieglitz lost on points and Abraham is the new World Boxing Organi
REUTERSGermanys WBO Super Middleweight World Champion Robert Stieglitz (L) and his compatriot Arthur Abraham pose during the weigh-in session before tomorrows fight in Berlin August 24, 2012. REUTERS/Tobias Schwarz (GERMANY - Tags: SPORT BOXING)
REUTERSGermanys new WBO Super Middleweight World Champion Arthur Abraham poses after winning the fight against his compatriot Robert Stieglitz in Berlin August 25, 2012. Abraham won after twelve rounds by points. REUTERS/Tobias Schwarz (GERMANY - Tags: SP
REUTERSGermanys new WBO Super Middleweight World Champion Arthur Abraham (R) lands a punch on his compatriot Robert Stieglitz during their fight in Berlin August 25, 2012. Abraham won after twelve rounds by points. REUTERS/Tobias Schwarz (GERMANY - Tags:
REUTERSGermanys new WBO Super Middleweight World Champion Arthur Abraham (R) lands a punch on his compatriot Robert Stieglitz during their fight in Berlin August 25, 2012. Abraham won after twelve rounds by points. REUTERS/Tobias Schwarz (GERMANY - Tags:
REUTERSGermanys new WBO Super Middleweight World Champion Arthur Abraham (L) and his compatriot Robert Stieglitz exchange punches during their fight in Berlin August 25, 2012. Abraham won after twelve rounds by points. REUTERS/Tobias Schwarz (GERMANY - Ta
REUTERSGermanys Robert Stieglitz react after the WBO Super Middleweight World Championship fight against his compatriot Arthur Abraham in Berlin August 25, 2012. Abraham won after twelve rounds by points. REUTERS/Tobias Schwarz (GERMANY - Tags: SPORT BOXI
REUTERSGermanys new WBO Super Middleweight World Champion Arthur Abraham (R) lands a punch on his compatriot Robert Stieglitz during their fight in Berlin August 25, 2012. Abraham won after twelve rounds by points. REUTERS/Tobias Schwarz (GERMANY - Tags:
EPAepa03370062 German boxer Robert Stieglitz (R) in action against German-Armenians and challenger Arthur Abraham at the O2 World arena, in Berlin, Germany, 25 August 2012. Stieglitz lost on points and Abraham is the new World Boxing Organization (WBO) ch
EPAepa03370059 German boxer Robert Stieglitz (L) in action against German-Armenians and challenger Arthur Abraham at the O2 World arena, in Berlin, Germany, 25 August 2012. Stieglitz lost on points and Abraham is the new World Boxing Organization (WBO) ch
EPAepa03370061 German boxer Robert Stieglitz (R) in action against German-Armenians and challenger Arthur Abraham at the O2 World arena, in Berlin, Germany, 25 August 2012. Stieglitz lost on points and Abraham is the new World Boxing Organization (WBO) ch
REUTERSGermanys Robert Stieglitz react after the WBO Super Middleweight World Championship fight against his compatriot Arthur Abraham in Berlin August 25, 2012. Abraham won after twelve rounds by points. REUTERS/Tobias Schwarz (GERMANY - Tags: SPORT BOXI
REUTERSGermanys new WBO super middleweight world champion Arthur Abraham poses after winning the fight against his compatriot Robert Stieglitz in Berlin August 25, 2012. Abraham won after twelve rounds by points. REUTERS/Tobias Schwarz (GERMANY - Tags: SP
REUTERSGermanys new WBO super middleweight world champion Arthur Abraham (R) poses after winning the fight against compatriot Robert Stieglitz (2nd L) in Berlin August 25, 2012. Abraham won after twelve rounds by points. REUTERS/Tobias Schwarz (GERMANY -