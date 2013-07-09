07/09/2013
Traumschiff Titanic II
Ein australischer Milliardär will die legendäre Titanic wieder auferstehen lassen. „Darf er das?“, fragten viele, als er seine Pläne bekanntgab. „Kann er es überhaupt?“, heißt es heute.
Australian billionaire Clive Palmer speaks at a ne
In this rendering provided by Blue Star Line, the …
Titanic Anniversary
Titanic The News Story
In this rendering provided by Blue Star Line, the …
Handout of artist's rendering of proposed cruise s
In this rendering provided by Blue Star Line, the …
In this rendering provided by Blue Star Line, the …
In this rendering provided by Blue Star Line, the …
In this rendering provided by Blue Star Line, the …