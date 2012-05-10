Spanische "Empörte" setzen Kampf fort

Die Protestbewegung geht ein Jahr nach ihrer Gründung wieder auf die Straße - Demonstrationen in 50 Städten sind geplant.
EPAepa03046283 A runner wearing a Guy Fawkes mask (C), symbol of the indignados protests, participates in the traditional San Silvestre Vallecana 10-kilometres-run on occasion or New Years Eve in Madrid, central Spain, on 31 December 2011. Some 38,000 run
EPAepa03044464 Placards with caricatures of German Chancellor Angela Merkel (L-R), Spanish Prime Minister Mariano Rajoy and Spanish Socialist Party PSOE leader Alfredo Perez Rubalcaba are carried by indignados participating in a rally or Social Twelfth Ni
EPAepa03044463 Hundreds of indignados participate in a rally or Social Twelfth Night procession, as called by its organizers, at the Cibeles square in Madrid, central Spain, on 28 December 2011. The rally has been called by the 15-M movement to claim the
EPAepa03014326 Demonstrators face riot police during a protest of so-called Indignados front of the Portuguese parliament building in Lisbon, Portugal, 24 November 2011. Reportedly one person was injured and at least seven detained by police in clashes th
EPAepa03014320 Rriot police forms a cordon during a protest of so-called Indignados in front of the Portuguese parliament building in Lisbon, Portugal, 24 November 2011. Reportedly one person was injured and at least seven detained by police in clashes th
EPAepa02989149 YEARENDER 2011 JUNECatalonian regional police agents in riot gear clear the ence te Cie Ciutadutadella park, seat of the regional parliament, that was blocked by a group of indignados staging a protest in Barcelona, Spain, 15 June 2011. Del
EPAepa02968189 Hundreds of demonstrators participate in Santiago, Chile, 15 October 2011, during the march of indignados, in support to the international rally called for today by the movement indignados, in hundreds of cities from around the world. The p
EPAepa03010023 A group of Indignados of the 15-M movement protest against the globalization system by lighting a bonefire in the Puerta del Sol in Madrid, central Spain, after the closing of polling stations during Spanish general elections on 20 November
REUTERSMembers of the International Indignados movement clash with Italian police outside St. Peters Square at the Vatican in Rome January 14, 2012. The protesters, chanting slogans against the Vatican and Pope Benedict, tried to set up their tents inside
REUTERSA member of the International Indignados movement shows his bloody face following a clash with Italian police outside St. Peters Square at the Vatican in Rome January 14, 2012. The protesters, chanting slogans against the Vatican and Pope Benedict,
EPAepa02968960 So-called indignados, protesters denouncing the capitalist system, who came from all Europe, camp out in the Parc du Cinquentenaire (in French) or Jubelpark (in Dutch), in Brussels, Belgium. Hundreds of thousands gathered in cities across t
EPAepa03060913 A protester attends a rally inspired by the Indignados and Occupy in Rome, Italy, 15 January 2012. EPA/GUIDO MONTANI
EPAepa03004391 A placard reading Work, Consume, and Shut Up stands at the Occupy La Defense camp of French Indignants in La Defense business district outside Paris, France, 15 November 2011. Modelled on the Occupy Wall Street movement in the US and on Spa
EPAepa03060852 Protesters attend a rally inspired by the Indignados and Occupy in front of the Colesseum in Rome, Italy, 15 January 2012. EPA/GUIDO MONTANI
dapdStudents protest during a demonstration in Madrid Thursday May 10, 2012. The students are protesting government cuts in education. Main banners read More education, less repression. Slave education and Organize and fight. (Foto:Paul White/AP/dapd)