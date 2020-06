Ein Jahr voller Erinnerungen

** FILE ** The big four foreign ministers wave to cheering crowds of several thousand from a balcony of the Belverde palace in Vienna, Austria, after signing the Austrian state treaty of independence, on May 15, 1955. Foreign ministers from left to right are: Antoine Pinay, France, Vyacheslav Molotov, Soviet Union, Dr. Leopold Figl, Austria, John Foster Dulles, U.S. Secretary of State and Harold MacMillian, Great Britain. (AP Photo/Staffer)

© Bild: Deleted - 953646