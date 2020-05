Wenn Politiker krank sind

epa000353654 (FILE) Picture dated 17 September 1954 of Sir Winston Churchill giving his familiar 'V' sign. When Sir Winston Churchill died 40 years ago, Monday 24 January 2005, more than a decade had gone into planning his State funeral. The great wartime leader, whose bulldog spirit inspired a nation in its darkest hour, was finally laid to rest on January 30 1965 in the Oxfordshire village of Bladon following a funeral service at St Paul's Cathedral. The papers detailing the years of planning for the event - affectionately codenamed Operation Hope Not - are still preserved at the National Archives in Kew, south west London. They show how the Queen herself took a close interest in the arrangements. EPA/PA UK AND IRELAND OUT

© Bild: PA/EPA/Pa