Schwechat: Anschlag jährt sich zum 30. Mal

** FILE ** This picture released by the Israeli Army in 1976 shows a man identified as Abu Nidal. From the 1970s to the 1990s, the renegade Palestinian struck in Europe, Asia and Africa with a lethal series of airplane hijackings, bombings and commando raids. In 1985, his men attacked Israeli airline ticket counters in Rome and Vienna, killing 18 people and wounding 120. In 1991, they gunned down two of Yasser Arafat's top lieutenants. Abu Nidal was in Baghdad for three years. But nearly a year after his death last August, no one outside a tight circle of Iraqi and Palestinian security people knew where he had lived. (AP Photo/Isareli Army)

© Bild: ISRAELI ARMY