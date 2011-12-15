Die teuersten Haustiere der Welt

Vom Spix-Ara zum Klon-Hund: Was sich Liebhaber ihre tierischen Freunde kosten lassen.
REUTERSA 25-pound (11 kg) Ashera is photographed in Oceanside, California December 4, 2007. The Ashera is a mix between an African Serval, an Asian Leopard and a domestic cat that can weigh up to 30 pounds (14 kg). For cat lovers with exotic tastes and de
A trade visitor takes a picture of the 2003 champion Dragon Fish, or Arowana, during the International Aquarium Fish & Accessories Exhibition in Singapore, in this October 31, 2003 file photo. The Arowana is an expensive aquarium fish that the Chinese bel
dapdEin Schimpanse (Pan troglodytes) haelt am Dienstag (19.07.11) im Zoo in Basel in einer Haengematte Siesta. Nach mehr als einjaehrigen Umbauarbeiten sind die Affen wieder in das Affenhaus im Basler Zoo (Zolli) zurueckgekehrt. Die Gehege sind groesser,
EPAepa01617238 Sir Lancelot Encore, a 10 week old 17 pound yellow Labrador photographed at the home of Nina, 66 and Edgar, 79, Otto in Boca Raton, Florida, 28 January 2009. Sir Lancelot was cloned from the cryogenically frozen DNA of the Ottos dog Sir L
EPAepa02919117 A white lion cub during a press call at the Circus Krone in Hamburg, Germany, 16 September 2011. It is the worldwide first white lion that was born in a circus. Until 12 October, visitors can watch the feeding and first walking attempts of
EPAepa02638181 A photo made available on 17 March 2011 shows 11-month-old red Tibetan mastiff Hong Dong (Big Splash) that was handed over to its new owner, a man, who was only idendified surnamed as Yang, at a private breeding base in Qingdao city, in eas
EPAepa02638180 A photo made available on 17 March 2011 shows a man, who was only idendified surnamed as Yang (R), patting 11-month-old red Tibetan mastiff Hong Dong (Big Splash) as its new owner, at a private breeding base in Qingdao city, in east Chinas
SEO01:CHEJU ISLAND,SOUTH KOREA,11MAY98 - Multi-coloured koi fish, sensing a meal from a passerby, work themselves into a frenzy over the prospect of food in a tourist area on the southern Korean island of Cheju May 9. The koi, some of them decades old and
dpa-Zentralbild/Patrick PleulBeim Verein zur Erhaltung bedrohter Papageien e. V. im brandenburgischen Schöneiche (Oder-Spree) sitzen die vier Spix-Aras (l-r) Felicitas, Frieda, Paula und Paul auf einem Ast in ihrer Voliere, aufgenommen am 11.10.2011. Der
REUTERSReptile and amphibian shop owner Stefan Broghammer holds a Royal python which was born with two heads, at his shop in Weigheim near Stuttgart July 4, 2011. The snake, which was born one year ago, has two spinal cords and two heads, both of which ar