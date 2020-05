Wechselstimmung auf fünftem Kontinent

FILE - In this Wednesday, Sept. 4, 2013 file photo, Australian opposition leader Tony Abbott speaks to locals at the Sydney Markets in Sydney's Flemington. Abbott, the political pugilist who leads Australiaís opposition, was once dubbed ìunelectableî by a former boss, but as the Sept. 7 elections near he seems certain to become prime minister. The 55-year-old conservative has never been very popular. His Liberal Party colleagues elected him their leader by just a single vote in 2009. ìPolarizingî is an adjective often used to describe him. (AP Photo/Rob Griffith, File)

