Kerry: Kein Alleingang der USA

epa04404794 A Code Pink protester (back) holds up a sign as US Secretary of State John Kerry (front, C) testifies before the Senate Foreign Relations Committee hearing on the Islamic State (IS) on Capitol Hill in Washington, DC, USA, 17 September 2014. Code Pink is a US pacifist civil rights movement. US Secretary of State John Kerry dismissed comparisons between the US military effort against the Islamic State and past US actions in Iraq. Kerry pointed to anti-war protesters in the room and said they should be in favour of going after the Islamic State because of its human rights violations and violent ideology. EPA/SHAWN THEW

