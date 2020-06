Ukraine-Wahl mit Revolutions-Kater

A candidate, presenting himself in the character of "Star Wars" villain Darth Vader and representing the Internet Party of Ukraine which runs for parliament, poses for a picture during a meeting with his supporters and voters in Kiev, October 22, 2014. Ukrainians will take part in an early parliamentary election on October 26. REUTERS/Valentyn Ogirenko (UKRAINE - Tags: POLITICS ELECTIONS SOCIETY ENTERTAINMENT)

