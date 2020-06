Bisher blutigster Tag für ukrainische Armee

epa02980901 A Iljuschin Il-76 cargo plane lands at military air field Trollenhagen to load material and equipment for the German Armed Forces in Afghanistan in Trollenhagen near Neubrandenburg, Germany, 26 October 2011. As part of the reform of the German Armed Forces, Mecklenburg-Western Pomerania federal state faces the closure of army sites in Trollenhagen, Rechlin, and Lübtheen as well as severe cuts in personnel at the Naval Academy in Parow and Neubrandenburg. EPA/STEFAN SAUER

© Bild: EPA/STEFAN SAUER