Angst vor Krieg mit Russland

Armed men believed to be Russian servicemen stand guard outside a Ukrainian military unit in the village of Perevalnoye outside Simferopol, March 11, 2014. A pro-Russian force opened fire in seizing a Ukrainian military base in Crimea on Monday and NATO announced reconnaissance flights along its eastern frontiers as confrontation around the Black Sea peninsula showed no sign of easing. REUTERS/Vasily Fedosenko (UKRAINE - Tags: POLITICS MILITARY)

