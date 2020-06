Macht die Schweiz dicht?

epa04499973 (FILE) A file picture dated 29 October 2014 shows a poster with the slogan '9 instead of 12 million Swiss' in Holzhaeusern, Switzerland. The Swiss are sceptical of a controversial proposal to limit population growth in order to reduce Switzerland's ecological footprint, according to the results of an opinion poll five weeks ahead of a vote on the issue. Only one in three (35 per cent) people surveyed said they would vote yes on 30 November 2014. Ecopop - launched by a committee of ecologists - wants to limit net immigration to 0.2 per cent of population growth ñ about 16,000 people annually. EPA/SIGI TISCHLER

© Bild: APA/EPA/SIGI TISCHLER