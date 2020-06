Tiananmen-Massaker: Chinas blutiges Tabuthema

A Beijing citizen stands in front of tanks on the Avenue of Eternal Peace in Beijing in this June 5, 1989 file photo during the crushing of the Tiananmen Square uprising. Relatives of victims went to Beijing cemeteries on June 4, 2003 to mark the anniversary of the 1989 Tiananmen massacre, laying flowers and bowing to portraits of loved ones under the watchful eyes of police. For many Chinese, interest has faded as they enrich themselves from economic reform, but 14 years after troops and tanks crushed student-led demonstrations on June 3 and 4, the relatives find it hard to forgive and harder to forget. REUTERS/Arthur Tsang/Files

