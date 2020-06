Dutzende, Hunderte oder über 1000 Tote bei Massaker

British Foreign Secretary William Hague waves as he arrives at an emergency EU foreign ministers meeting in Brussels August 21, 2013. European Union governments debate on Wednesday how to use their economic muscle to force Egypt's army-backed rulers to end a crackdown on deposed President Mohamed Mursi's Muslim Brotherhood. REUTERS/Francois Lenoir (BELGIUM - Tags: POLITICS CIVIL UNREST)

© Bild: Reuters/FRANCOIS LENOIR