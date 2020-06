Separatisten fordern von Kiew Geldzuwendungen

epa04505771 European Commissioner for European Neighbourhood Policy and Enlargement Negotiations Johannes Hahn visits the temporary memorial for people who were killed on the Maidan during anti-Government protests in Kiev, Ukraine, 27 November 2014. Hahn is on a two-day visit to Ukraine to talk with President Petro Poroshenko, Prime Minister Arseniy Yatsenyuk, political leaders, business representatives and Ukrainian civil society. EPA/ROMAN PILIPEY

