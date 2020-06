Putins Fisch stinkt vom Kopf her

Prime Minister Vladimir Putin looks at the tranquilized five-year-old Ussuri tiger as researchers put a collar with a satellite tracker on the animal in a Russian Academy of Sciences reserve in Russia's Far East on Sunday, Aug. 31, 2008. On Sunday Putin took part in the national program for preserving the population of the Ussuri tiger conducted by researchers of the Russian Academy of Sciences, the ITAR-Tass news agency reported. (AP Photo/RIA-Novosti, Alexei Druzhinin, Pool)

© Bild: Deleted - 995616