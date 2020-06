Putin: "Unsere Armee ist höflich, aber stark"

epa04514167 A woman makes domestic chores as she looking the live broadcast speech of Russian President Vladimir Putin on television at home in Moscow, Russia, 04 December 2014. Russian President Vladimir Putin addresses the Federal Assembly in the Kremlin. Russia respects the sovereignty of former soviet republics, including Ukraine, President Vladimir Putin said in his address to the nation. 'It is well known that Russia did not only support Ukraine's but also other former Soviet republics' ambitions to become sovereign countries,' Putin added EPA/YURI KOCHETKOV

© Bild: APA/EPA/YURI KOCHETKOV