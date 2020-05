Iran zog Michelle Obama etwas an

FILE - In this Feb. 24, 2013 file photo, first lady Michelle Obama, appearing via video link, and actor Jack Nicholson present the award for best picture during the Oscars ceremony at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles. As seen in this photo, the first lady wore a sleeveless, scoop neck gown for the occasion. But Iran's semi-official Fars news agency ran an altered photo that covered her shoulders and neckline with added material to make her gown look less revealing. (Photo by Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP, File)

© Bild: Deleted - 55839