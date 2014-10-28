kurier.at Plus CoronavirusImmoJobs
Zwei amerikanische Journalisten der Nachrichtenagentur AP reisten im Juni 2014 durch Nordkorea. Dabei entstanden Fotos, die den Alltag der verarmten Bevölkerung zeigen. Mit der Bevölkerung reden durften sie aber nicht.
Hafenstadt Wonsan

Fotoreise
Seltene Einblicke in den Alltag Nordkoreas

Zwei Journalisten durften eine Woche lang durch das verarmte Reich von Diktator Kim Jong-un reisen.

von Marie North

