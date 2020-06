EU gegen Putins Eurasien

European Council President Herman Van Rompuy, right, hugs Ukrainian Prime Minister Arseniy Yatsenyuk after Rompuy received the International Charlemagne Prize of Aachen (Karlspreis) in Aachen, Germany, Thursday, May 29, 2014. The International prestigious Charlemagne Prize of Aachen is the oldest and best-known prize awarded for work done in the service of European unification. Former winners of the award include Jean-Claude Trichet (2011), U.S. President Bill Clinton (2000) and British Prime Minister Tony Blair (1999). (AP Photo/Frank Augstein)

© Bild: Deleted - 1766570