Fall Nemzow: Ein Komplott aus Tschetschenien?

Zaur Dadayev, charged with involvement in the murder of Russian opposition figure Boris Nemtsov, stands inside a defendants' cage in a court building in Moscow, March 8, 2015. Russian authorities said on Sunday they were holding five men over the killing of Kremlin critic Boris Nemtsov, one of whom served in a police unit in the Russian region of Chechnya, according to a law enforcement official. A judge ruled that all five should be held in custody and said that one of them, Zaur Dadayev, had admitted his involvement in the killing when questioned by investigators. REUTERS/Tatyana Makeyeva (RUSSIA - Tags: CRIME LAW POLITICS)

