NSU-Prozess bis Mitte Mai unterbrochen

epa03689245 A Turkish woman who tried forcibly to enter the court building is arrested by police in Munich, Germany, 06 May 2013, before the start of the trial of an alleged member of a German neo-Nazi cell. Accused neo-Nazi terrorist Beate Zschaepe goes on trial in Munich 06 May for her involvement in a series of racially motivated murders, bombings and robberies committed by an extreme right-wing underground group, the National Socialist Underground (NSU). The 38-year-old Zschaepe faces charges of being a founding member of a terrorist organization along with arson and attempted murder. The NSU group is believed to have carried out the execution-style murders of eight Turkish immigrants and one Greek man as well as a German policewoman over a period of seven years. EPA/STEPHAN JANSEN

© Bild: APA/STEPHAN JANSEN