Mehrheit für Amtsenthebung von Rousseff

epa05264944 Brazilian citizens celebrate the result of the vote in the Lower House concerning the impeachment proceedings for Brazilian President Dilma Rousseff in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, 17 April 2016. The Lower House ruled in favor of the continuation of impeachment proceedings of Rousseff. Of the 27 political parties represented in the lower house, only seven spoke in favor of the president and cast their vote against an eventual impeachment trial. The impeachment ruling will now go to the Senate, and if approved, Rouseff will be required to abdicate the presidency for nearly six months to face an impeachment trial. The sign held by the demonstrators reads 'Lula in jail', a reference to the former Brazilian President and mentor of Dilma Rouseff, Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva. EPA/ANTONIO LACERDA

© Bild: EPA/ANTONIO LACERDA