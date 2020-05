Statt in die Freiheit ins Chaos

epa03728262 (FILE) A file photograph showing Libyan leader Muammar Gaddafi leaving after the group photo session at the G8 summit in L'Aquila, Italy, 10 July 2009. Media reports on 02 June 2013 state that South African officials are investigating claims that ex-Libyan leader Muammar Gaddafi and his family have hidden 701 million euros or 1 billion US dollars of assets in the country. EPA/ETTORE FERRARI *** Local Caption *** 01790428

© Bild: EPA/ETTORE FERRARI