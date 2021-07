Italien-Wahl: In der Ferne nicht so gerne

Police stop an activist from the women's rights organisation Femen during a protest outside the polling station where former Prime Minister Silvio Berlusconi cast his vote in Milan, February 24, 2013. A group of topless women were dragged away by police on Sunday when they protested against former Prime Minister Silvio Berlusconi as he voted in Italy's election. The protesters, from the Ukrainian women's rights group Femen, shouted "Basta (Enough) Berlusconi", as the media tycoon was voting in a polling station in a Milan school. The same words were painted on their bodies. REUTERS/Cezaro De Luca (ITALY - Tags: POLITICS ELECTIONS CIVIL UNREST TPX IMAGES OF THE DAY) TEMPLATE OUT

© Bild: Reuters/STRINGER/ITALY