IS-Milizen umzingeln türkische Soldaten in Nord-Syrien

FILE - In this April 7, 2011 file photo, Turkish soldiers stand guard at the entrance of the memorial site of Suleyman Shah, grandfather of Osman I, founder of the Ottoman Empire, in Karakozak village, northeast of Aleppo, Syria. Turkey is among the fiercest critics of the Syrian regime, shutting its embassy in Damascus and demanding that President Bashar Assad resign. In a quirk of diplomatic history, however, a small unit of Turkish soldiers is guarding a mausoleum deep in the Syrian desert, secluded, for now, from the violence convulsing the country. Few travelers visited the memorial site of Suleyman Shah even before the Syrian government's bloody crackdown on an uprising that began more than a year ago. But the remote place along the Euphrates River is revered by Turkey.(Foto:File/AP/dapd)

© Bild: dapd