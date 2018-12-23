Interview: A Christian woman as Bethlehem's "creator of peace"

Although there is this absence of real peace, people of different religions live surprisingly calmly together in Bethlehem or Jerusalem.

My mission as the mayor was to give services to all citizens, Muslims and Christians. Our relationship between the religions is a sign for the whole world how living together can work. Bethlehem is an international city in its message and a voice for peace, with its need of freedom and justice.

Pointing to your personal career, you often mention the importance of education as part of peace.

Education is a human right, but for us it is more. It is a duty and part of our resistance. We believe in education as the future, the literacy rate in Palestine is at 95,6 percent. But it brings you to educated men and women in specialized fields who are not finding jobs in Palestine. By the way: 65 to 70 percent of the students today are female, even at science faculties and technical schools.

Empowering women was always one of your aims. You are a feminist figure ...

... I am not a feminist. I am a gender researcher who believes in equal rights for men and women. As long as women are not equal in rights, I empower them, for example in political fields. Women in politics would lead to social peace, which leads to the personal peace. Women give birth and life, so we always think of others before we think our ourselves.

A female Christian mayor of Bethlehem is something that Europeans wouldn’t expect in the Middle East at all. We mainly see this region as male, rough, unfeminist and unchristian.

When it comes to personal status, people here are very religious. Apart from that it is civil, and so is our understanding of rights for women. Women of Palestine have been very active in the resistance against the occupation. Myself, I am a wife of a political activist. I am the wife of a husband who lost his work because the occupation demolished it. I am a wife of a martyr. We as women raised our families in resistance. I don’t know who made me what I am, maybe the conditions, maybe my faith or my education. Raising my children made me what I am. And suddenly I found myself in the leadership of the city of peace. The picture in the city hall, my picture between all male majors, that is my victory. So I try to empower women.

You once spoke about the situation when your husband was arrested and you asked the Israeli soldiers to be quiet so that your children don’t wake up and see it. People here have experienced many such situations, but people mainly seem calm.

Maybe being calm makes the world misunderstand our pain. In that moment I didn’t want my children to see the soldiers and get that picture in their heads, because that leads to fear, then to anger, then to hatred. I always wanted them to live the normality of humanity.

How far is Bethlehem from peace?

Political peace is far far away. Especially after Trump's declaration of Jerusalem as the capital of Israel. But you know: Bethlehem could be the creator of peace for Palestine – and for the world.