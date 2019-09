Impeachment: Wackelnde Präsidenten

FILE - In this April 17, 1973 file photo, President Richard Nixon speaks during White House news briefing in Washington. President Donald Trump¸Äôs surprise firing of FBI Director James Comey drew swift comparisons to the Nixon-era "Saturday night massacre.¸Äù Both cases involve a president getting rid of an official leading an investigation that could ensnare the White House, said Douglas Brinkley, a presidential historian at Rice University. (AP Photo/Henry Burroughs. File)

© Bild: AP/Henry Burroughs